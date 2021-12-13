FC Advisory LLC Sells 5,171 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

FC Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $20,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $181.80 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $158.56 and a one year high of $200.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

