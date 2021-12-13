FC Advisory LLC Purchases 12,788 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after buying an additional 4,860,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after purchasing an additional 442,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.64 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.