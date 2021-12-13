FC Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 244,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $148.25 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $151.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.48 and a 200 day moving average of $143.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

