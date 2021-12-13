FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.78 Million

Equities analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce sales of $139.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.80 million and the lowest is $137.20 million. FB Financial posted sales of $165.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $571.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $574.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $557.56 million, with estimates ranging from $534.12 million to $568.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

FBK traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,584. FB Financial has a one year low of $33.64 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

