FairCoin (FAIR) Trading 114.5% Higher Over Last Week

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded up 114.5% against the dollar. FairCoin has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $19.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001441 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054669 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $300.57 or 0.00633578 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

