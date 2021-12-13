Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s 5th Largest Position

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.9% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $329.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist dropped their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total value of $28,718,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,422,888 shares of company stock worth $482,540,510. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

