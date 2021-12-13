F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Update

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the November 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FSTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

