Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Shares of XOM opened at $63.01 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

