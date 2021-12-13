Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $62,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.85. 133,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,208,379. The company has a market cap of $261.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

