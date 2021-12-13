Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 66.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 176,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.6% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,773,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,076,000 after acquiring an additional 313,683 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $63.01 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $266.76 billion, a PE ratio of -45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

