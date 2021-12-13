Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

XOM stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $265.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

