Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lowered by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 176,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,773,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,076,000 after purchasing an additional 313,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $63.01 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $266.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

