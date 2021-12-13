Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Increased to $224.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $209.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.
Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $208.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $106.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.37.
In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
