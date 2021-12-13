Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Increased to $224.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $209.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $208.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $106.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.37.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

