Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Expensify alerts:

NASDAQ EXFY traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $36.88. 584,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,867. Expensify has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.