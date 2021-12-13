Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stake Cut by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,285 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $166.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,733 shares of company stock worth $38,831,371 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

