Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Director Purchases $199,592.00 in Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Director William L. Transier bought 163,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $199,592.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. 60,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,266,469. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $222.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XELA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Friday.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

