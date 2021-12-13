Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $136.80. The company had a trading volume of 504,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,976,844. The stock has a market cap of $165.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.02 and a 200-day moving average of $109.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,826 shares of company stock valued at $85,864,321. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

