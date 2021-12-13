Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $11.83 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

VEU traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.02. 32,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,227. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

