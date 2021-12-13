Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 90 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

TSLA stock traded down $55.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $961.16. The stock had a trading volume of 384,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,497,219. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,013.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $965.26 billion, a PE ratio of 316.54, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.