Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 847 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 55.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 253,358 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 111.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after purchasing an additional 176,572 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 100.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in ANSYS by 15.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $402.77. 1,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,102. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.63.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.