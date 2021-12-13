Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Accenture stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $378.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $379.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

