Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Evergy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $236,000. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in Evergy by 101.1% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.32. 6,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,832. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.95%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.95 per share, for a total transaction of $453,586.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 220,710 shares of company stock worth $14,137,865. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

