Everest (ID) Price Tops $0.23

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Everest has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Everest has a market cap of $27.06 million and $323,639.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

