Evercore ISI Increases BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target to $20.00

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:BLU traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.72. 1,973,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,958. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $683.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

