Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $185.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.38.

Everbridge stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.38. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $57.58 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Everbridge by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,036,000 after buying an additional 91,356 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in Everbridge by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 482,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,592,000 after buying an additional 112,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 6.6% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 6.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

