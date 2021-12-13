Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Cut to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $57.58 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $196,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

