Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in November

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ETCMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.62) to €13.20 ($14.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $$3.10 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

