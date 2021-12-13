Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stake Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $22,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,893,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,922 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,601. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.61.

ESS opened at $345.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.94. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.79 and a twelve month high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

