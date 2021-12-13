Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT Lowered to $12.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESPR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $150.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 486.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.