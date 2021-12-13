Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $5.23 on Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $5.23 or 0.00011172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $167.27 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,768.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.25 or 0.08053042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00311812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.48 or 0.00907632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00073580 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.16 or 0.00393772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00265922 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

