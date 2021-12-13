Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Update

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 2,133.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:ERMAY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.23. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. Eramet has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Eramet to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

