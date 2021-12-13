Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives $13.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

EQX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

EQX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. 88,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,945. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.24.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

