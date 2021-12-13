EpiK Protocol Price Tops $0.69 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 12th. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $30.29 million and $3.90 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.35 or 0.08193409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00079230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,953.63 or 1.00234070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00056787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002692 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.