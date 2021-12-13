EPIK Prime Achieves Market Capitalization of $67.18 Million (EPIK)

EPIK Prime (CURRENCY:EPIK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, EPIK Prime has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. EPIK Prime has a total market capitalization of $67.18 million and $3.08 million worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EPIK Prime alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00039274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006986 BTC.

EPIK Prime Coin Profile

EPIK Prime (CRYPTO:EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,382,715 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EPIK Prime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EPIK Prime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

