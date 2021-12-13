Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Update

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, a growth of 488.6% from the November 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,562,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EPAZ stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,604. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Epazz has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

About Epazz

EPAZZ, Inc engages in the development of software applications. It offers managed hosting, pathways integration management, virtual private server and network, user and file management, reports, help desk, stakeholder management, website statistics, and active directory integration. The company was founded by Shaun Passley in February 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

