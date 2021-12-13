Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Update

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, a growth of 488.6% from the November 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,562,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EPAZ stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,604. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Epazz has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09.
About Epazz
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Epazz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epazz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.