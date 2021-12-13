EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) VP Sells $110,358.44 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EPAM traded down $12.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $685.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,643,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,586. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.39 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 87,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

