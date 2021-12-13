EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $102.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.46. The stock had a trading volume of 126,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,648. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

