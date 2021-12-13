Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Peter Hui Sells 4,000 Shares

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Hui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $1,298,160.00.

EFSC traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.06. 230,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 21.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 63,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after buying an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after buying an additional 874,941 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

