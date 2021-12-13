Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Shares Gap Up to $10.48

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $10.97. Enochian Biosciences shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 638 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENOB. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter worth $6,668,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,710,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enochian Biosciences by 620.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter worth $338,000. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

