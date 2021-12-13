Enigma (ENG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $277,120.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $950,700.64 and approximately $277,120.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00270327 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008367 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003155 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

