Energi (NRG) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $69.07 million and $261,028.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00169314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00019979 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.26 or 0.00505333 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00056716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 47,876,196 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

