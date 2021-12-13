Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as 31.55 and last traded at 31.55. 4,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,285,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at 30.10.
A number of research firms have commented on EDR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 34.43.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of 26.73.
In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $577,292,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $346,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.
Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
