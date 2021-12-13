Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as 31.55 and last traded at 31.55. 4,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,285,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at 30.10.

A number of research firms have commented on EDR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 34.43.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of 26.73.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $577,292,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $346,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.