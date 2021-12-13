Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post sales of $25.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.61 million to $30.26 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $31.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $119.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $208.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $168.47 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

Shares of ENTA opened at $69.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,086 shares of company stock worth $3,472,458. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

