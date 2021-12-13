Elrond (EGLD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $115.18 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $253.10 or 0.00517230 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and approximately $115.18 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00181294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00021109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,871,610 coins and its circulating supply is 19,865,065 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

