Elm Partners Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up 3.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 2.49% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $27,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 548,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after buying an additional 357,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,501,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,629,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $65.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average is $66.95. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $62.46 and a 1 year high of $70.41.

