Elm Partners Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Elm Partners Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

