Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $5.45 on Monday, reaching $249.59. 11,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $157.83 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.