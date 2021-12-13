Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.32 million, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 97.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

