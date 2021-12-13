Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,693. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.1205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECIFY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electricité de France presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

