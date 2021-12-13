Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,693. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.1205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
Electricité de France Company Profile
Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
