Elamachain (ELAMA) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $990,110.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00038193 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

